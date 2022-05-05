Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply a decrease of -4.07% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The INFI share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -380.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $72.30M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 709.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

After registering a -4.07% downside in the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8466 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.42%, and -32.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.19%. Short interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw shorts transact 2.74 million shares and set a 1.43 days time to cover.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares are -69.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.66% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.80% this quarter before jumping 6.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $290k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $436k and $467k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.50% before dropping -18.60% in the following quarter.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.68% of the shares at 59.98% float percentage. In total, 58.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 9.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.98 million shares, or about 6.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.46 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.52 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 5.25 million.