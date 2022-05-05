Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.93, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CRHC share’s 52-week high remains $10.05, putting it -1.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.68. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 558.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.97 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and -0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.22%. Short interest in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw shorts transact 1.49 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) estimates and forecasts

CRHC Dividends

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)’s Major holders

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.29% of the shares at 90.29% float percentage. In total, 90.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.14 million shares (or 5.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 3.77 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.06 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 1.09 million shares. This is just over 1.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 3.99 million.