Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Up 0.91% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.27, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$2.0 in intraday trading. The NVS share’s 52-week high remains $95.17, putting it -10.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.09. The company has a valuation of $218.91B, with average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Novartis AG (NVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NVS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.53.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the latest session, Novartis AG (NVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.76 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.28%, and 1.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.62, implying an increase of 9.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $83.34 and $109.38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVS has been trading -26.79% off suggested target high and 3.4% from its likely low.

Novartis AG (NVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novartis AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Novartis AG (NVS) shares are 5.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.24% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.80% this quarter before falling -7.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.22 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.43 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 202.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.85% annually.

NVS Dividends

Novartis AG has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novartis AG has a forward dividend ratio of 3.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

Novartis AG insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.59% of the shares at 9.59% float percentage. In total, 9.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.25 million shares (or 1.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 18.17 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.59 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novartis AG (NVS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 19.36 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.69 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.73 million, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 938.98 million.