Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decrease of -1.20% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NEPT share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -727.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $44.05M, with average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

After registering a -1.20% downside in the last session, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1844 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.89%, and -15.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.63, implying an increase of 71.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.63 and $0.63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEPT has been trading -250.0% off suggested target high and -250.0% from its likely low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares are -66.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.29% against 14.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.45 million.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. insiders hold 5.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.44% of the shares at 15.21% float percentage. In total, 14.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.06 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 3.01 million shares, or about 1.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.82 million.

We also have Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF holds roughly 2.72 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.62 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 0.83 million.