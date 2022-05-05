MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Spiked 6.56% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.36, to imply a decrease of -3.19% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The MTG share’s 52-week high remains $16.84, putting it -26.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.80. The company has a valuation of $4.45B, with average of 3.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

After registering a -3.19% downside in the latest session, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.09 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -3.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.56%, and 2.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.30%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.06, implying an increase of 26.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTG has been trading -72.16% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MGIC Investment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares are -15.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.75% against 2.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $291.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $292.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $302.28 million and $302.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -3.50% before dropping -3.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 43.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.13% annually.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MGIC Investment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 2.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

MGIC Investment Corporation insiders hold 1.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.15% of the shares at 97.53% float percentage. In total, 96.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 31.86 million shares (or 9.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $459.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.75 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $400.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.63 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.22 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 129.99 million.