MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) Drops -18.37% YTD: What’s Next?

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.76, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The MFA share’s 52-week high remains $19.60, putting it -32.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.11. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MFA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.19 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.13%, and -5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.37%. Short interest in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw shorts transact 7.76 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.25, implying an increase of 19.12% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFA has been trading -35.5% off suggested target high and -15.18% from its likely low.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MFA Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) shares are -17.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.24% against 0.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.50% this quarter before falling -35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $55.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.43 million and $31.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 185.80% before jumping 79.40% in the following quarter.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MFA Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.39, with the share yield ticking at 2.62% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.97%.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

MFA Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.18% of the shares at 64.56% float percentage. In total, 64.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 42.55 million shares (or 9.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $194.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.37 million shares, or about 9.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $189.06 million.

We also have Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds roughly 21.83 million shares. This is just over 4.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.69 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 57.99 million.