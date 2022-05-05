Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Recovered 9.09% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -57.39% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s traded shares stood at 24.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.11, to imply an increase of 3.89% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The METX share’s 52-week high remains $1.76, putting it -1500.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.10. The company has a valuation of $36.38M, with an average of 12.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give METX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) trade information

After registering a 3.89% upside in the last session, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1110 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.62%, and -34.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.39%. Short interest in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) saw shorts transact 6.55 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 96.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, METX has been trading -2627.27% off suggested target high and -2627.27% from its likely low.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $31.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.71 million.

METX Dividends

Meten Holding Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meten Holding Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Major holders

Meten Holding Group Ltd. insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.13% of the shares at 3.36% float percentage. In total, 3.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 2.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 0.38 million shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $96047.0.