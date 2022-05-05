Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Up 4.05% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -44.20% – Hereâ€™s What To Do Now

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s traded shares stood at 5.86 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $5.68, to imply a decrease of -0.87% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MLCO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $19.80, putting it -248.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.45. The company has a valuation of $2.74B, with average of 4.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a -0.87% downside in the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.27 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.70%, and -30.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.20%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are -48.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.52% against 7.00%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.13 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -47.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out on May 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.77% of the shares at 41.77% float percentage. In total, 41.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.19 million shares (or 4.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 22.09 million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $224.87 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 13.5 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.88 million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about 93.79 million.