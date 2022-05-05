Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -6.90% Loss

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.79, to imply a decrease of -4.61% or -$4.58 in intraday trading. The LYV share’s 52-week high remains $127.75, putting it -34.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $74.01. The company has a valuation of $23.26B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LYV a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

After registering a -4.61% downside in the latest session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 108.90 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -4.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.90%, and -14.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.98%. Short interest in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) saw shorts transact 15.71 million shares and set a 7.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $130.79, implying an increase of 27.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $85.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYV has been trading -58.24% off suggested target high and 10.33% from its likely low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are -6.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.94% against 30.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.50% this quarter before jumping 77.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 203.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.19 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.38 million and $290.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 765.90% before jumping 654.70% in the following quarter.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 33.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.70% of the shares at 111.55% float percentage. In total, 74.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.81 million shares (or 6.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 12.57 million shares, or about 5.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 5.15 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $520.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.04 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 367.84 million.