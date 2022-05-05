Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -4.67% Year-To-Date

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.51, to imply a decrease of -10.08% or -$6.56 in intraday trading. The LNC share’s 52-week high remains $77.57, putting it -32.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.41. The company has a valuation of $11.66B, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) trade information

After registering a -10.08% downside in the latest session, Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.24 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -10.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.55%, and 0.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.67%. Short interest in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) saw shorts transact 7.46 million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $77.21, implying an increase of 24.22% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LNC has been trading -70.91% off suggested target high and 23.09% from its likely low.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lincoln National Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) shares are -12.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.66% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.30% this quarter before jumping 29.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.76 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.66 billion and $4.76 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.90% before dropping -0.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 230.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.93% annually.

LNC Dividends

Lincoln National Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lincoln National Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.74, with the share yield ticking at 2.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.54%.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders

Lincoln National Corporation insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.64% of the shares at 87.91% float percentage. In total, 79.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 11.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.03 million shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $957.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.88 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $333.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.6 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 245.57 million.