It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) At $36.17.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.17, to imply a decrease of -8.41% or -$3.32 in intraday trading. The NYT share’s 52-week high remains $56.19, putting it -55.35% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.27. The company has a valuation of $6.89B, with an average of 1.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The New York Times Company (NYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NYT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) trade information

After registering a -8.41% downside in the latest session, The New York Times Company (NYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.39 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -8.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.31%, and -15.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.24%. Short interest in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) saw shorts transact 10.92 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

The New York Times Company (NYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The New York Times Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The New York Times Company (NYT) shares are -29.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -10.16% against -18.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $578.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $514.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $509.36 million and $463.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.60% before jumping 11.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 119.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.80% annually.

NYT Dividends

The New York Times Company has its next earnings report out between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The New York Times Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 0.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.63%.

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)’s Major holders

The New York Times Company insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.38% of the shares at 93.89% float percentage. In total, 92.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.88 million shares (or 9.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $767.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.9 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $671.21 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The New York Times Company (NYT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 4.62 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $223.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.51 million, or 2.70% of the shares, all valued at about 217.68 million.