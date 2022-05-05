Is Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Expensive At $16.80? Check These Facts.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.80, to imply an increase of 4.15% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The HCAT share’s 52-week high remains $59.50, putting it -254.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.84. The company has a valuation of $969.36M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 700.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HCAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) trade information

After registering a 4.15% upside in the last session, Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.30 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 4.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.87%, and -38.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.60%. Short interest in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw shorts transact 4.7 million shares and set a 10.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.43, implying an increase of 58.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HCAT has been trading -257.14% off suggested target high and -66.67% from its likely low.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Health Catalyst Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) shares are -68.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.89% against 3.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.20% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $63.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.28 million and $54.42 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.50% before jumping 25.80% in the following quarter.

HCAT Dividends

Health Catalyst Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Health Catalyst Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s Major holders

Health Catalyst Inc. insiders hold 3.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.81% of the shares at 109.20% float percentage. In total, 105.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 14.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $372.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.68 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $233.86 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.19 million shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 4.19% of the shares, all valued at about 114.76 million.