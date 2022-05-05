Is E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 8.54% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The ETWO share’s 52-week high remains $14.58, putting it -59.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.16. The company has a valuation of $3.10B, with average of 2.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ETWO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

After registering a 8.54% upside in the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.18 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 8.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.34%, and 0.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 20.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETWO has been trading -53.01% off suggested target high and 12.57% from its likely low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing E2open Parent Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares are -25.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 5.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $139 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.75 million.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. insiders hold 8.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.68% of the shares at 109.32% float percentage. In total, 99.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Neuberger Berman Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 41.62 million shares (or 13.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $470.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Francisco Partners Management, LP with 38.69 million shares, or about 12.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $437.18 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5.0 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.18 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 47.18 million.