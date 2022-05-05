Is Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR) Poised For Further Gains At A 53.41% Distance From The Low?

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $59.99, to imply a decrease of -0.61% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The CLR share’s 52-week high remains $66.86, putting it -11.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.95. The company has a valuation of $22.85B, with average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give CLR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.92.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) trade information

After registering a -0.61% downside in the latest session, Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.20 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.61%, and -3.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.85%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.89, implying an increase of 18.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $56.00 and $102.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLR has been trading -70.03% off suggested target high and 6.65% from its likely low.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Continental Resources Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) shares are 21.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 142.49% against 34.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 220.90% this quarter before jumping 137.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $2.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 376.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.26% annually.

CLR Dividends

Continental Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Continental Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s Major holders

Continental Resources Inc. insiders hold 101.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.61% of the shares at -1,041.99% float percentage. In total, 13.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Smead Capital Management, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.58 million shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.46 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $244.34 million.

We also have Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund holds roughly 6.35 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about 101.15 million.