How Much Is UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.47, to imply a decrease of -1.70% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The UGI share’s 52-week high remains $48.55, putting it -33.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.04. The company has a valuation of $8.09B, with an average of 2.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) trade information

After registering a -1.70% downside in the latest session, UGI Corporation (UGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.44 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.77%, and 2.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.19%. Short interest in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) saw shorts transact 4.03 million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

UGI Corporation (UGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UGI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UGI Corporation (UGI) shares are -16.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.47% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.10% this quarter before falling -2.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.76 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 168.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.95% annually.

UGI Dividends

UGI Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UGI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.38, with the share yield ticking at 3.72% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.64%.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s Major holders

UGI Corporation insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.63% of the shares at 82.23% float percentage. In total, 81.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 24.63 million shares (or 11.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.93 million shares, or about 10.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $977.36 million.

We also have First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UGI Corporation (UGI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, First Eagle Global Fund holds roughly 6.12 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $265.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.86 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 249.95 million.