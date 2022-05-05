GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Stocks Fall -22.09% YTD; What Next For It?

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.09, to imply a decrease of -1.36% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The GFL share’s 52-week high remains $43.71, putting it -50.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.91. The company has a valuation of $13.06B, with average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) trade information

After registering a -1.36% downside in the latest session, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.03 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.26%, and -6.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.09%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.04, implying an increase of 30.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.19 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFL has been trading -65.01% off suggested target high and 6.53% from its likely low.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GFL Environmental Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares are -29.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 3.00%.

GFL Dividends

GFL Environmental Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GFL Environmental Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s Major holders

GFL Environmental Inc. insiders hold 6.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.89% of the shares at 79.26% float percentage. In total, 73.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.78 million shares (or 16.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 43.66 million shares, or about 13.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Canada Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 4.5 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 121.74 million.