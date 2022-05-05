Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Dropped -78.02% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares stood at 1.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.11, to imply an increase of 3.79% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The GENI share’s 52-week high remains $25.18, putting it -512.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.74. The company has a valuation of $917.31M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genius Sports Limited (GENI), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GENI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

After registering a 3.79% upside in the last session, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.26 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.48%, and -10.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.92%. Short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.83, implying an increase of 62.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GENI has been trading -313.63% off suggested target high and -21.65% from its likely low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Sports Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares are -78.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 88.80% against 15.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $81.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.04 million.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Sports Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Genius Sports Limited insiders hold 49.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.84% of the shares at 91.02% float percentage. In total, 45.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fred Alger Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.05 million shares (or 9.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $336.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 16.7 million shares, or about 8.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $311.63 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Alger Fds II-Alger Spectra Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 7.1 million shares. This is just over 3.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.56 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 66.0 million.