Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $282.26, to imply a decrease of -1.78% or -$5.11 in intraday trading. The FTNT share’s 52-week high remains $371.77, putting it -31.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $195.96. The company has a valuation of $49.35B, with average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FTNT a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.15.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the latest session, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 309.88 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.31%, and -17.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $365.24, implying an increase of 22.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $250.00 and $425.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTNT has been trading -50.57% off suggested target high and 11.43% from its likely low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortinet Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares are -12.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.81% against 14.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.50% this quarter before jumping 14.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $957.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $869.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $748 million and $710.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.00% before jumping 22.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 81.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 24.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.50% annually.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortinet Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Fortinet Inc. insiders hold 18.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.48% of the shares at 86.15% float percentage. In total, 70.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.33 million shares (or 9.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.48 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.21 million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.27 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.92 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 915.01 million.