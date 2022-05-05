For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Is Worth A Shot

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.27, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The PCOR share’s 52-week high remains $108.75, putting it -100.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.50. The company has a valuation of $7.45B, with average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 57.86 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.87%, and -10.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.14%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Procore Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares are -42.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -114.29% against 19.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $137.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.81 million.

PCOR Dividends

Procore Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Procore Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)’s Major holders

Procore Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.94% of the shares at 89.70% float percentage. In total, 77.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 47.16 million shares (or 35.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. with 15.76 million shares, or about 11.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.41 billion.

We also have Amcap Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Amcap Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.5 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 44.67 million.