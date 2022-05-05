Following A 11.70% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA)?

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply a decrease of -20.86% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The CASA share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -134.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $514.50M, with average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) trade information

After registering a -20.86% downside in the latest session, Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.32 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -20.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.70%, and 11.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.33, implying an increase of 43.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASA has been trading -92.31% off suggested target high and -44.23% from its likely low.

Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Casa Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares are -21.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against -0.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $91.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.05 million.

CASA Dividends

Casa Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Casa Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Major holders

Casa Systems Inc. insiders hold 23.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.93% of the shares at 90.87% float percentage. In total, 69.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 34.12 million shares (or 40.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 4.51 million shares, or about 5.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.6 million.

We also have ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 6.09 million.