Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.88, to imply a decrease of -7.63% or -$6.68 in intraday trading. The EVA share’s 52-week high remains $91.06, putting it -12.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.67. The company has a valuation of $5.81B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 367.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) trade information

After registering a -7.63% downside in the latest session, Enviva Inc. (EVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.04 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -7.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.47%, and 7.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.34%. Short interest in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enviva Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enviva Inc. (EVA) shares are 28.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 150.00% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before falling -105.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $337.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $266.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $277.31 million and $241.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.70% before jumping 10.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -47.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -40.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.50% annually.

EVA Dividends

Enviva Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enviva Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.30, with the share yield ticking at 3.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.32%.

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)’s Major holders

Enviva Inc. insiders hold 12.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.20% of the shares at 80.45% float percentage. In total, 70.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by North Star Investment Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 0.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baldwin Investment Management with 40275.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.84 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and American Century Disciplined Core Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enviva Inc. (EVA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.67 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 9.49 million.