Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s traded shares stood at 2.69 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.88, to imply a decrease of -8.30% or -$3.43 in intraday trading. The DT share’s 52-week high remains $80.13, putting it -111.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.66. The company has a valuation of $12.41B, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

After registering a -8.30% downside in the latest session, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.39 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -8.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.25%, and -14.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.55%. Short interest in Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) saw shorts transact 5.79 million shares and set a 2.18 days time to cover.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynatrace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares are -44.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.35% against 3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $234.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $246.8 million.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dynatrace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

Dynatrace Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.84% of the shares at 97.49% float percentage. In total, 96.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thoma Bravo, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 84.3 million shares (or 29.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.98 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.28 million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynatrace Inc. (DT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.63 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $399.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.96 million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about 352.24 million.