Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Surged -31.19% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.85, to imply an increase of 10.05% or $4.28 in intraday trading. The DQ share’s 52-week high remains $90.48, putting it -93.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.20. The company has a valuation of $3.46B, with average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DQ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $6.81.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

After registering a 10.05% upside in the last session, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.89 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 10.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.54%, and 1.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.18, implying an increase of 42.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $137.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DQ has been trading -192.42% off suggested target high and 6.08% from its likely low.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares are -31.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.64% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 530.60% this quarter before jumping 75.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 83.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $841.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $256.1 million and $441.37 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 361.50% before jumping 90.70% in the following quarter.

DQ Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Daqo New Energy Corp. insiders hold 8.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.27% of the shares at 65.89% float percentage. In total, 60.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.99 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $201.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.26 million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $131.55 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 2.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $103.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 44.32 million.