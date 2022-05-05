Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Could See A -523.68% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.73, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The DNMR share’s 52-week high remains $29.50, putting it -523.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.09. The company has a valuation of $509.33M, with average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DNMR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.74 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 4.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.55%, and -27.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 55.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DNMR has been trading -153.7% off suggested target high and -111.42% from its likely low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Danimer Scientific Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares are -73.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.68% against 12.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $47.33 million and $13.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.20% before jumping 81.50% in the following quarter.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Danimer Scientific Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Danimer Scientific Inc. insiders hold 13.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.51% of the shares at 57.21% float percentage. In total, 49.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.47 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 6.87 million shares, or about 6.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $112.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.37 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 33.9 million.