Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Is Currently -9.83 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.59, to imply a decrease of -0.28% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The CAG share’s 52-week high remains $39.09, putting it -9.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.06. The company has a valuation of $17.61B, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.68.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the latest session, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.98 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.17%, and 4.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.51%. Short interest in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) saw shorts transact 11.13 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conagra Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are 8.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.98% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.00% this quarter before jumping 8.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.77 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 54.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.86% annually.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conagra Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.25, with the share yield ticking at 3.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.75%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.52% of the shares at 85.90% float percentage. In total, 85.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 53.95 million shares (or 11.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 48.26 million shares, or about 10.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.65 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 22.09 million shares. This is just over 4.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $711.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.89 million, or 3.94% of the shares, all valued at about 639.97 million.