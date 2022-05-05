CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Rises 2.35 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares stood at 6.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.54, to imply an increase of 2.35% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The COMM share’s 52-week high remains $22.18, putting it -239.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.94. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with average of 4.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give COMM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

After registering a 2.35% upside in the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.54 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.51%, and -15.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.76%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.14, implying an increase of 35.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMM has been trading -129.36% off suggested target high and -22.32% from its likely low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CommScope Holding Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares are -41.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.39% against 40.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.50% this quarter before falling -38.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $2.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 20.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.60% annually.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc. insiders hold 2.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.93% of the shares at 95.32% float percentage. In total, 92.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.85 million shares (or 11.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FPR Partners, LLC with 17.33 million shares, or about 8.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $235.56 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 10.22 million shares. This is just over 5.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.79 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 78.68 million.