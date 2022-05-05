Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s traded shares stood at 6.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CENN share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -772.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $465.26M, with an average of 8.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside in the last session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.28%, and -19.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.91%. Short interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw shorts transact 5.64 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cenntro Electric Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Cenntro Electric Group Limited insiders hold 39.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.46% float percentage. In total, 0.28% institutions holds shares in the company.