Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Up 52.15% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 47.18% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $4.87, putting it -133.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $205.09M, with average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.12 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.47%, and 11.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.18%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castor Maritime Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 1.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.26% of the shares at 4.31% float percentage. In total, 4.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 0.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.6 million shares, or about 0.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.47 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal ETF Tr-SonicShares Global Shipping ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 49703.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33322.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 81305.0.