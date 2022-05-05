Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Has Fallen -300.0% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s traded shares stood at 35.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.26, to imply an increase of 11.83% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BBI share’s 52-week high remains $1.04, putting it -300.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $34.05M, with an average of 9.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

After registering a 11.83% upside in the last session, Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2811 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 11.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and -3.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.59%. Short interest in Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brickell Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) shares are -34.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.22% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.70% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -75.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $150k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $400k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27k and $17k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 455.60% before jumping 2,252.90% in the following quarter.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brickell Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Brickell Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.19% of the shares at 15.39% float percentage. In total, 15.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 2.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.38 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.