Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Wednesday â€“ Up 22.73% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)â€™s traded shares stood at 48.01 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 6.19% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BRQS shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $1.60, putting it -627.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $26.37M, with average of 29.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

After registering a 6.19% upside in the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3790 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 6.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.37%, and -1.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.12%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.9 million.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Borqs Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)â€™s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.19% of the shares at 1.25% float percentage. In total, 1.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pathstone Family Office, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82491.0.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68780.0