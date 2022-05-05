Boom Or Bust: Where Is Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) Stock Headed Next?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.00, to imply a decrease of -1.94% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The INVH share’s 52-week high remains $45.80, putting it -20.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.05. The company has a valuation of $24.38B, with an average of 4.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INVH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the latest session, Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.11 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.10%, and -3.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.53%. Short interest in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) saw shorts transact 8.83 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.95, implying an increase of 19.06% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INVH has been trading -39.47% off suggested target high and -13.16% from its likely low.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitation Homes Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares are -6.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.42% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.70% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $521.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $529.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $464.1 million and $469.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.40% before jumping 12.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 27.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.83% annually.

INVH Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invitation Homes Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)’s Major holders

Invitation Homes Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.76% of the shares at 101.96% float percentage. In total, 101.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 83.86 million shares (or 14.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.8 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 50.99 million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 26.72 million shares. This is just over 4.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.25 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 623.04 million.