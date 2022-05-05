Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) Wednesday â€“ Up 48.32% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $5.07, to imply an increase of 2.53% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BON shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $17.60, putting it -247.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.62. The company has a valuation of $36.21M, with average of 54.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON) trade information

After registering a 2.53% upside in the latest session, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.47 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.81%, and 47.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.01%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) estimates and forecasts

BON Dividends

Bon Natural Life Limited has its next earnings report out in June. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bon Natural Life Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ:BON)â€™s Major holders

Bon Natural Life Limited insiders hold 52.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.12% of the shares at 0.25% float percentage. In total, 0.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newbridge Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2800.0 shares (or 0.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10108.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2774.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12344.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4398.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17196.0