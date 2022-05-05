Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Could Expand By 14.18 Percent Or More

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s traded shares stood at 3.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.30, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The BKI share’s 52-week high remains $84.27, putting it -16.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.00. The company has a valuation of $11.39B, with average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Black Knight Inc. (BKI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BKI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the latest session, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.78 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.56%, and 22.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.25, implying an increase of 14.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKI has been trading -27.25% off suggested target high and 3.18% from its likely low.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Black Knight Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Black Knight Inc. (BKI) shares are 4.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.18% against 8.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.30% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $380.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $342.1 million and $338.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.10% before jumping 12.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -22.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.80% annually.

BKI Dividends

Black Knight Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Knight Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI)’s Major holders

Black Knight Inc. insiders hold 3.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.83% of the shares at 95.90% float percentage. In total, 92.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.0 million shares (or 10.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.22 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.85 million shares, or about 8.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $997.2 million.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Knight Inc. (BKI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 6.34 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $444.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.35 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 313.12 million.