BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE): Can A Stock Be -67.32% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s traded shares stood at 29.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The NILE share’s 52-week high remains $3.70, putting it -848.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $105.12M, with average of 31.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4599 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.28%, and -45.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.32%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.13, implying an increase of 92.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NILE has been trading -1502.56% off suggested target high and -925.64% from its likely low.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.4 million.

NILE Dividends

BitNile Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BitNile Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX:NILE)’s Major holders

BitNile Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.64% of the shares at 8.43% float percentage. In total, 7.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.02 million shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.34 million shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 1.67 million.