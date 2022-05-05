Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Drops -74.3% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $197.59, to imply a decrease of -3.02% or -$6.16 in intraday trading. The ADSK share’s 52-week high remains $344.39, putting it -74.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $180.19. The company has a valuation of $45.81B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) trade information

After registering a -3.02% downside in the latest session, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 204.79 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.90%, and -6.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.54%. Short interest in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw shorts transact 2.81 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autodesk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares are -35.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.74% against 1.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.00% this quarter before jumping 42.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.17 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -58.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.70% annually.

ADSK Dividends

Autodesk Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Autodesk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s Major holders

Autodesk Inc. insiders hold 0.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.74% of the shares at 92.91% float percentage. In total, 92.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 8.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.28 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.21 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.62 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.32 billion.