Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -38.45% Year-To-Date

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 2.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $234.70, to imply an increase of 4.99% or $11.16 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $483.13, putting it -105.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $207.83. The company has a valuation of $68.80B, with average of 1.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a 4.99% upside in the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 263.44 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 4.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and -26.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.45%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are -47.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.71% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before falling -23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $718.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $763.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $559.54 million and $582.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.40% before jumping 31.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -94.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc has its next earnings report out on April 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlassian Corporation Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 0.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.90% of the shares at 90.41% float percentage. In total, 89.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.94 million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 13.94 million shares, or about 10.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.32 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.34 million shares. This is just over 2.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 705.27 million.