At Current Prices, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) Worth A Patient Look?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.65, to imply a decrease of -5.86% or -$3.59 in intraday trading. The CDAY share’s 52-week high remains $130.37, putting it -126.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $55.22. The company has a valuation of $9.62B, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

After registering a -5.86% downside in the latest session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.28 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.26%, and -12.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.37%. Short interest in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw shorts transact 8.83 million shares and set a 8.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.69, implying an increase of 22.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $57.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDAY has been trading -73.46% off suggested target high and 1.13% from its likely low.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares are -53.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.31% against 5.40%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $349.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.11 million.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.60% of the shares at 105.49% float percentage. In total, 104.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.93 million shares (or 15.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 18.36 million shares, or about 12.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.07 billion.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 7.08 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $774.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.72 million, or 4.44% of the shares, all valued at about 734.72 million.