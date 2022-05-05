At $74.50 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Is Worth A Gamble

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.50, to imply a decrease of -4.26% or -$3.31 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $98.27, putting it -31.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.45. The company has a valuation of $20.60B, with an average of 2.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a -4.26% downside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.51 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.25%, and -6.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.18%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 14.2 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are -11.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.64% against 30.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.10% this quarter before jumping 46.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.03 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.66 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.14 million and $42.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2,909.50% before jumping 3,844.50% in the following quarter.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders hold 14.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.86% of the shares at 87.12% float percentage. In total, 74.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.63 million shares (or 10.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.37 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 25.65 million shares, or about 10.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.28 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 23.28 million shares. This is just over 9.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.13 million, or 3.98% of the shares, all valued at about 900.96 million.