At $15.81 Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Is Worth A Gamble

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.81, to imply an increase of 11.50% or $1.63 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $73.03, putting it -361.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.90. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with average of 1.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a 11.50% upside in the last session, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.94 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 11.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.59%, and -25.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.79, implying an increase of 53.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT has been trading -406.01% off suggested target high and 36.75% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares are -58.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.09% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.10% this quarter before falling -2.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $3.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.5 million and $379k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.80% before jumping 939.60% in the following quarter.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Editas Medicine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

Editas Medicine Inc. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.83% of the shares at 68.02% float percentage. In total, 67.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.67 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.43 million shares, or about 7.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $144.26 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 51.68 million.