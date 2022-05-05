Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Loss Of -43.88 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares stood at 8.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The ARVL share’s 52-week high remains $22.93, putting it -942.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $1.50B, with average of 7.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

After registering a 6.80% upside in the last session, Arrival (ARVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.28 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.90%, and -43.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.35%.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arrival has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders hold 73.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.93% of the shares at 60.20% float percentage. In total, 15.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 30.37 million shares (or 4.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $225.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 30.24 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $224.36 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrival (ARVL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 15.55 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.39 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 17.15 million.