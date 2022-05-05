Analysts Say Humanigen Inc. Can Reach $30.00 In 12 Months

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 1.02% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The HGEN share’s 52-week high remains $23.53, putting it -1082.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.67. The company has a valuation of $145.23M, with average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

After registering a 1.02% upside in the last session, Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0600 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.19%, and -40.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.51%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.50, implying an increase of 87.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HGEN has been trading -1407.54% off suggested target high and -50.75% from its likely low.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Humanigen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares are -75.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.08% against 0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.20% this quarter before jumping 68.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 864.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $420k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -66.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.50% annually.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Humanigen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Humanigen Inc. insiders hold 21.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.42% of the shares at 57.58% float percentage. In total, 45.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Valiant Capital Management, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 3.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Murchinson Ltd. with 4.5 million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 4.08 million.