Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Has Advanced -25.23% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $20.00?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.73, to imply a decrease of -6.14% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The FOLD share’s 52-week high remains $12.63, putting it -87.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.66. The company has a valuation of $2.08B, with an average of 3.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FOLD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) trade information

After registering a -6.14% downside in the latest session, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.57 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and -25.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.92%. Short interest in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw shorts transact 24.08 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying an increase of 53.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOLD has been trading -197.18% off suggested target high and -63.45% from its likely low.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amicus Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares are -39.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.78% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 56.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $84.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $89.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.57 million and $66.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.10% before jumping 34.50% in the following quarter.

FOLD Dividends

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s Major holders

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.82% of the shares at 108.53% float percentage. In total, 107.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.56 million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.49 million shares, or about 8.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $233.87 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.54 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.65 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 63.5 million.