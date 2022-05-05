Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -35.78% YTD

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 5.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.39, to imply an increase of 6.13% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $38.19, putting it -267.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.06. The company has a valuation of $2.79B, with an average of 5.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

After registering a 6.13% upside in the last session, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.49 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 6.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.29%, and -18.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.78%. Short interest in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw shorts transact 46.42 million shares and set a 8.78 days time to cover.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are -36.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.18% against 3.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -32.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.54 billion and $2.49 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.40% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 186.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.00% annually.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altice USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders hold 12.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.80% of the shares at 62.57% float percentage. In total, 54.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.41 million shares (or 4.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $330.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 20.14 million shares, or about 4.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $325.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.11 million shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.9 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 101.52 million.