After This Week’s -2.72% Loss In Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), We Just Learned Something New

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.48, to imply a decrease of -6.14% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The ELY share’s 52-week high remains $37.75, putting it -84.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.45. The company has a valuation of $4.15B, with average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Callaway Golf Company (ELY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ELY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) trade information

After registering a -6.14% downside in the latest session, Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.76 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and -8.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.92, implying an increase of 45.99% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELY has been trading -192.97% off suggested target high and -17.19% from its likely low.

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Callaway Golf Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares are -21.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.38% against 7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.20% this quarter before falling -54.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $702.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $929.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $374.63 million and $561.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.50% before jumping 65.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 235.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.60% annually.

ELY Dividends

Callaway Golf Company has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Callaway Golf Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)’s Major holders

Callaway Golf Company insiders hold 14.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.75% of the shares at 90.29% float percentage. In total, 76.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Providence Equity Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.18 million shares (or 13.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $667.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.86 million shares, or about 6.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $355.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Callaway Golf Company (ELY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 85.4 million.