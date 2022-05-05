After The Stock Rose 0.86% Over The Week, Is Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Still A Buy?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares stood at 28.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.06, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The TWTR share’s 52-week high remains $73.34, putting it -49.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.30. The company has a valuation of $37.53B, with an average of 70.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 50.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.25 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.86%, and -1.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.51%. Short interest in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) saw shorts transact 22.88 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twitter Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are -9.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 440.00% against 5.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.90% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.29 billion and $1.03 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.50% before jumping 24.60% in the following quarter.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twitter Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.19% of the shares at 82.31% float percentage. In total, 80.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 73.44 million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 70.1 million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.23 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 21.42 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.76 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 billion.