After The Stock Rose 0.49% Over The Week, Is Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) Still A Buy?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.63 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.84, to imply a decrease of -5.46% or -$2.36 in intraday trading. The RPRX share’s 52-week high remains $47.10, putting it -15.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.86. The company has a valuation of $26.93B, with average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RPRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

After registering a -5.46% downside in the latest session, Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 43.62 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -5.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 8.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.29, implying an increase of 21.9% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $48.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RPRX has been trading -37.12% off suggested target high and -17.53% from its likely low.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royalty Pharma plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares are 13.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.87% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before jumping 4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $556.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $626.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $572.14 million and $573.03 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.70% before jumping 9.30% in the following quarter.

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Royalty Pharma plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Royalty Pharma plc insiders hold 16.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.02% of the shares at 74.10% float percentage. In total, 62.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 57.31 million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.03 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.09 billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 12.1 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $437.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.65 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 348.84 million.