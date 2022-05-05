After Sinking 1.69% During Past Week, Is Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) Still A Buy?

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.23, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The INSM share’s 52-week high remains $34.44, putting it -48.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.02. The company has a valuation of $2.76B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 914.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

After registering a 1.71% upside in the latest session, Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.18 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.69%, and -8.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.15%. Short interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw shorts transact 7.41 million shares and set a 10.5 days time to cover.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Insmed Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares are -28.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.93% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.00% this quarter before jumping 4.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $50.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $41.41 million and $41.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.60% before jumping 39.30% in the following quarter.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Insmed Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Insmed Incorporated insiders hold 1.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.55% of the shares at 107.11% float percentage. In total, 105.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.74 million shares (or 12.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $405.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.83 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $298.35 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insmed Incorporated (INSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.49 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.26 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 89.67 million.