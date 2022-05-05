After Jumping 4.12% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL)?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.36, to imply a decrease of -9.25% or -$3.3 in intraday trading. The GIL share’s 52-week high remains $43.63, putting it -34.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.97. The company has a valuation of $6.89B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GIL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) trade information

After registering a -9.25% downside in the latest session, Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 35.79 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -9.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.12%, and -6.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.88%. Short interest in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gildan Activewear Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) shares are -5.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.31% against 7.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 17.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $715.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $725.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $602.3 million and $690.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.80% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 370.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.80% annually.

GIL Dividends

Gildan Activewear Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)’s Major holders

Gildan Activewear Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.18% of the shares at 93.02% float percentage. In total, 91.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.04 million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $622.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 10.68 million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $389.96 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund holds roughly 6.53 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $238.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.47 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 200.87 million.