After Falling -80.07% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI)?

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s traded shares stood at 2.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -3.94% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AFI share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -1942.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $7.30M, with an average of 2.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

After registering a -3.94% downside in the last session, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7200 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, dropping -3.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -80.07%, and -80.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.49%. Short interest in Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFI has been trading -809.09% off suggested target high and -809.09% from its likely low.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $155.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $177.7 million and $165.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -12.50% before dropping -4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 17.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.60% annually.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Armstrong Flooring Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Armstrong Flooring Inc. insiders hold 3.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.54% of the shares at 70.96% float percentage. In total, 68.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by 22NW, LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 14.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 2.37 million shares, or about 10.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $7.41 million.

We also have Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 3.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about 2.18 million.