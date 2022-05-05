Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Surged -79.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 1.92% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The AGLE share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -434.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $83.52M, with average of 552.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

After registering a 1.92% upside in the latest session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6300 this Wednesday, 05/04/22, jumping 1.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.64%, and -39.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.16%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are -79.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -44.00% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before falling -240.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -84.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $560k.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.45% of the shares at 94.20% float percentage. In total, 92.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.02 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.5 million shares, or about 7.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $27.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 6.82 million.